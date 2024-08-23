Reports: Mason Greenwood begins process to switch to Jamaica

Mason Greenwood is reportedly poised to switch his international allegiance from England to Jamaica, according to international media reports. The 22-year-old forward has only made one competitive appearance for England, coming on as a late substitute in a UEFA Nations League match against Iceland in September 2020.

The Jamaica Football Federation has reportedly taken formal steps to transfer Greenwood’s international registration.

Greenwood, who made headlines with a controversial transfer from Manchester United to Marseille this summer, made an immediate impact at his new club. He scored twice in his debut for Marseille, helping secure a dominant 5-1 victory over Brest in their French league opener on Saturday, August 17. The transfer deal that took Greenwood to Marseille was worth £30 million.

In 2022, Greenwood was arrested and charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. However, the case was dropped in February 2023, with Greenwood consistently denying any wrongdoing. Despite the legal troubles, he was never banned by the English FA, though he has not featured for the national team since his debut four years ago.

Jamaica’s recent appointment of former United coach Steve McClaren as their head coach adds another layer of intrigue to Greenwood’s potential switch. McClaren’s familiarity with Greenwood from their time at United could play a significant role in the forward’s decision to represent Jamaica on the international stage.