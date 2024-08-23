Reports: Mason Greenwood begins process to switch to Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Reports: Mason Greenwood begins process to switch to Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Young woman reportedly awoke to find naked man removing her shorts

OUR directs JPS to reduce and re-issue some customers’ bills

Reports: Mason Greenwood begins process to switch to Jamaica

‘Universe Boss’ revels in US iTunes plaque for album

New Uber safety feature: Video recording for lessor partners

JFJ joins protest over delayed trial re Mario Deane’s death 10 yrs ago

VCB Foundation delivers back-to-school health services to students

Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow talks opportunities, connections during visit

Elderly taxi man killed, wife injured in Westmoreland home invasion

12 buses being added to Montego Bay Metro fleet

Friday Aug 23

25°C
Loop News

3 hrs ago – Updated

Mason Greenwood, who made headlines with a controversial transfer from Manchester United to Marseille this summer, made an immediate impact at his new club. (AP photo)

Mason Greenwood is reportedly poised to switch his international allegiance from England to Jamaica, according to international media reports. The 22-year-old forward has only made one competitive appearance for England, coming on as a late substitute in a UEFA Nations League match against Iceland in September 2020.

The Jamaica Football Federation has reportedly taken formal steps to transfer Greenwood’s international registration.

Greenwood, who made headlines with a controversial transfer from Manchester United to Marseille this summer, made an immediate impact at his new club. He scored twice in his debut for Marseille, helping secure a dominant 5-1 victory over Brest in their French league opener on Saturday, August 17. The transfer deal that took Greenwood to Marseille was worth £30 million.

In 2022, Greenwood was arrested and charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. However, the case was dropped in February 2023, with Greenwood consistently denying any wrongdoing. Despite the legal troubles, he was never banned by the English FA, though he has not featured for the national team since his debut four years ago.

Jamaica’s recent appointment of former United coach Steve McClaren as their head coach adds another layer of intrigue to Greenwood’s potential switch. McClaren’s familiarity with Greenwood from their time at United could play a significant role in the forward’s decision to represent Jamaica on the international stage.

Related Articles

Sport

June 26, 2024 03:18 PM

Sport

March 12, 2024 07:39 PM

Sport

March 22, 2024 03:37 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Young woman reportedly awoke to find naked man removing her shorts

Jamaica News

OUR directs JPS to reduce and re-issue some customers’ bills

Sport

Reports: Mason Greenwood begins process to switch to Jamaica

More From

Jamaica News

Soldier killed in downtown Kingston

A team of investigators is gathered in downtown Kingston where a member of the Jamaica Defense Force was shot and killed.
Details behind the death of the soldier are not clear at this time but the

See also

Jamaica News

Cops seek person of interest in manslaughter, dangerous driving case

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew Central Division are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest who they believe can assist with the investigation into a case of m

Jamaica News

20-y-o student allegedly took drunk female home and raped her

Twenty-year-old Orlando Campbell, a student of Mocho, Clarendon, has been charged with rape and indecent assault following an incident at Bushy Park in the parish on Tuesday, August 6.
Reports from

Sport

Reggae Boy Kaheim Dixon signs with Charlton Athletic

Jamaican International footballer Kaheim Dixon has officially signed with English Football League one club Charlton Athletic.
The announcement was shared jointly on the Instagram pages of the Char

Jamaica News

Elderly taxi man killed, wife injured in Westmoreland home invasion

Detectives from the Westmoreland Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are probing the murder of an elderly taxi operator who and the injuring of his wife during a home invasion in the parish on Thursda

Jamaica News

5,000 hurricane straps to be presented to Rocky Point residents

Five thousand hurricane straps are to be provided for residents of Rocky Point in Clarendon by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to aid in the rebuilding of houses following the p

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols