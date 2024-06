A reputed don from the Mountain View Avenue area was shot and killed on nearby Windward Road in Eastern Kingston on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has so far been identified only as ‘Dangles’.

According to eyewitnesses, two men on a motorcycle drove up alongside the vehicle in which the now victim was travelling, and opened gunfire, hitting him multiple times.

The vehicle ended up crashing in a plaza on Windward Road.

More details are to come on the developing story.