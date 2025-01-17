Reputed One Order gangster ‘AD’ fatally shot by police in Spanish Town

A man who was said to have been a top member of the One Order gang was fatally shot by the police during a reported confrontation in Eltham Meadows in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday.

The deceased is Aidan Karl McIntosh, alias 'AD', of Eltham Park in Spanish Town. He is said to have been in his 20s.

Preliminary reports are that sometime after 3pm, Mclntosh was shot during a firefight.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), on its Instagram page, has since said a 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Ellerslie Pen and Tawes Meadows in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The curfew began at 6pm on Monday, and is to remain in effect until 6pm on Wednesday, February 5.

Mclntosh was reportedly a close associate of One Order gang leader, Othniel 'Thick Man' Lobban, who was fatally shot by police during a high-speed chase in the Six Miles area of St Andrew on the night of Wednesday, January 22.

His killing lead to widespread disruption in Spanish Town, with several businesses and schools closing their doors due to blocked roads and confrontations between gunmen and the security forces.