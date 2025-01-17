GenXS showroom open, offering convenience for masqueraders! Curfew in East Kingston extended for another 48 hours Jamaica I See: Which parish has the best sunset? Knutsford Express Q2 revenues hit $500 million Living longer can mean more dementia but there are ways to reduce risk JUTC launches new rural route connecting Linstead to Spanish Town
Reputed One Order gangster ‘AD’ fatally shot by police in Spanish Town

03 February 2025
Government expects to deliver 10,000 water tanks starting this month

Reputed One Order gangster 'AD' fatally shot by police in Spanish Town

J'can-led data firm cops major prize at Fintech Islands Fix '25

Mr Vegas apologises to Dayton Campbell for 'unflattering' remarks

Justice not held up by decision on Ja's final appeal court - minister

9 Questions with SXM festival founder Julian Prince

Fitz-Henley: Golding to blame for constitutional reform setback

'Slickianna' murder case pushed back to October

Talent on show at Bob Marley: Hope Road production auditions​​​​

Barita Investments receives A+ credit ratings from CariCRIS

Aidan Karl McIntosh, alias 'AD'

Aidan Karl McIntosh, alias 'AD'

A man who was said to have been a top member of the One Order gang was fatally shot by the police during a reported confrontation in Eltham Meadows in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday.

The deceased is Aidan Karl McIntosh, alias 'AD', of Eltham Park in Spanish Town. He is said to have been in his 20s.

Preliminary reports are that sometime after 3pm, Mclntosh was shot during a firefight.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), on its Instagram page, has since said a 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Ellerslie Pen and Tawes Meadows in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The curfew began at 6pm on Monday, and is to remain in effect until 6pm on Wednesday, February 5.

Mclntosh was reportedly a close associate of One Order gang leader, Othniel 'Thick Man' Lobban, who was fatally shot by police during a high-speed chase in the Six Miles area of St Andrew on the night of Wednesday, January 22.

His killing lead to widespread disruption in Spanish Town, with several businesses and schools closing their doors due to blocked roads and confrontations between gunmen and the security forces.

