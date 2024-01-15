Rescue workers cut motorist from vehicle in Spur Tree Hill crash Loop Jamaica

A team of firefighters and police had to cut a motorist from one of five vehicles that crashed in sections of Spur Tree Hill due to an oil spill on Monday.

The police said the team of rescue workers spent several minutes trying to remove the victim, who has since been taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The condition of the injured person remains unknown. It is also not clear if other persons were injured in the incident.

Related Article

Members of the public are being advised that the mentioned area is currently impassable.

As a result, motorists and pedestrians are urged to use alternative routes and to observe and follow all road signs where possible.