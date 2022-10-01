Resident hands over gun to cops on Mandela High Way Loop Jamaica

One Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition was handed over to the St Catherine South Police Division on the Mandela Highway in St Catherine on Friday, September 30.

Reports from the Portmore police are that at about 9:00 am, lawmen were conducting an operation in the area when they were approached by a resident who handed over the firearm and ammunition to them. The weapon was subsequently seized.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure. Investigations continue.