Residents capture crocodile as floodwaters recede in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

Residents in St Thomas on Saturday captured a crocodile in the water at a section of the Hordley to Golden Grove main road in the parish on Saturday.

The reptile was reportedly seen in the water as it was receding on Saturday.

The relevant authorities were contacted, and the animal handed over.

Heavy rains associated with potential tropical cyclone 22 led to flooding in different sections of the island, leaving people marooned in several communities and many roads blocked.

In fact, the Jamaica Defence Force Air Wing had to rescue 24 people who were trapped in floodwaters on Friday, at the intersection of Amity Hall and Golden Grove in St Thomas.