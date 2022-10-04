Residents demand timeline for replacement of bridge in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

Though Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Western, Phillip Henriques, has said he will meet with residents of Southwood in Frankfield on Wednesday, those who protested Monday say this does not mean their protests will end, as they need a timeline for the replacement of a bridge that was washed away in 2017.

The residents staged Monday’s protest over the bridge after a child and a woman were reportedly swept away by rising water last week when Jamaica was experiencing the effects of Tropical Storm Ian. They were reportedly rescued by a young man who was nearby, and saw what was happening.

A schoolgirl holds a placard during the protest in Clarendon North Western on Monday.

The protest was staged at the entrance to the community on the Frankfield to May Pen main road and saw about 200 people, many bearing placards, expressing their frustration.

Some residents cut down trees and used other debris to block the road while calling on Henriques to replace the bridge, as promised. The MP did not turn up to the protest but said that he would meet with residents on Wednesday morning.

Since the bridge was washed away, residents say they have been walking or driving through the Rio Minho to get to their community. When the water level is low, residents can cross with the water splashing around their ankles. However, when the water level rises, individuals say they have to strip below the waist to cross the river to get home.

There is no other way to enter the community by motor vehicle, and the other access point takes pedestrians along an old train line, for which surrounding hillsides become prone to land slippage during heavy rains.

Lornett Brown, the grandmother of the child who was swept away before being rescued last week, said her family barely avoided a tragedy.

According to Brown, her seven-year-old granddaughter was crossing the river with several persons, including the woman who picks her up in the days, when she fell and was carried away by the water before being rescued.

Some of the residents who gathered to protest on Monday.

According to councillor-caretaker for the Frankfield Division Karen Carty (People’s National Party), who is also a resident of Southwood, residents had planned a protest some years ago but then MP Richard Azan had lobbied for a bridge. It was reportedly put to tender twice, but no bridge was forthcoming.

Carty, who also recently fell while crossing the river, reportedly suffering “bruised ribs” in the process, said she will be lobbying with the residents to have the bridge replaced.

The police were on the scene on Monday, and after the residents got assurances from Henriques that he would visit the area on Wednesday, the blockage was removed.

Southwood resident Brown also said on Monday that she has a daughter who had been experiencing multiple seizures that afternoon. Brown said all she could do was watch helplessly because no taxi would go into the Southwood community to transport her to the hospital.

“If we had a bridge, taxis would come over here. No taxi wants to come into Southwood, or my daughter would be on her way to Spalding. So I’m just sitting here watching one seizure end and another one starting,” Brown lamented.

Another resident of Southwood, who gave his name only as Clive, said they would wait on the MP’s visit on Wednesday; however, if he does not come with a plan to replace the bridge, they would be taking to the streets again to voice their concerns.