Residents set cop vehicle ablaze in Central Kingston Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Residents set cop vehicle ablaze in Central Kingston Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Residents set cop vehicle ablaze in Central Kingston

NBA: DeRozan helps Bulls halt Celtics’ 9-game winning streak

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beat Messi’s Argentina 2-1

Grenadian Mr Killa wins Best Reggae and Dancehall Award at AFRIMMA

Water arch welcome in Jamaica as direct flights from Italy return

NFA to implement online licensing and registration system

Indonesia quake death toll rises to 268; 151 still missing

WATCH: Video outline of fatal shooting of man by soldier in Southside

Xodus Carnival: Moving soca people

Soldier fatally shoots ‘Skillibeng’ (not the artiste) in Southside

Tuesday Nov 22

25?C
Jamaica News

Man fatally shot by soldier identified

Loop News

18 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police have increased their presence in sections of Central Kingston after angry residents set a police vehicle ablaze in protest over the fatal shooting of a resident from the community.

The resident has been identified as Keron Hewitt, 24-year-old of a St Thomas and Hanover Street in Kingston address.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, reported that a man was shot and killed by a soldier in close proximity to a security checkpoint.

Reports are that he attempted to move a security barrier and subsequently got into an altercation with a soldier.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Residents set cop vehicle ablaze in Central Kingston

Sport

NBA: DeRozan helps Bulls halt Celtics’ 9-game winning streak

FIFA World Cup(TM)

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beat Messi’s Argentina 2-1

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaican woman reported missing in Trinidad

A 32-year-old Jamaican woman has been reported missing in Trinidad, prompting the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to issue a statement asking for the public’s assistance in finding her.
T

Entertainment

Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle, Usher and more in Abu Dhabi for F1 Grand Prix

See also

One thing about Jamaican sporting legend Usain Bolt is that wherever he works, he’ll also find time to play.
The ‘fastest man alive’ was the VIP guest at the Puma Family event in Abu Dhabi on Sunda

Jamaica News

WATCH: Video outline of fatal shooting of man by soldier in Southside

A video has emerged with some outline of the physical circumstances under which a man, so far known only as ‘Skillibeng’ (not the artiste, was fatally shot by a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier in

Jamaica News

Soldier fatally shoots ‘Skillibeng’ (not the artiste) in Southside

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, has confirmed that a man was shot and killed by a soldier or soldiers on Monday afternoon in ‘Southside’, Central Kingston in clo

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Raheem Sterling helps England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup

When Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford last walked off the field at a major international soccer tournament, they were bombarded with racist abuse.
Three goals for England in the team’s opening match

Jamaica News

Man pulls gun on homeless woman in New Kingston

Firearm holder and retired cop weigh in, social media users divided

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols