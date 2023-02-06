Resigned FSC head receives three months’ severance pay, gratuity Loop Jamaica

The sacked, former Executive Director of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), Everton McFarlane, has received three months’ pay, which is inclusive of basic salary as well as housing allowance and outstanding gratuity in lieu of notice, as set out in the termination provisions of his employment contract.

This was revealed on Monday by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke in a Twitter post.

McFarlane was a casualty of the massive $3 billion fraud engulfing investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), in which national icon Usain Bolt lost nearly US$13 million.

Up to 40 clients have had their accounts severely depleted or nearly wiped out in what investigators have said is a more than decade-long fraud.

McFarlane famously bombed a press conference that he called on the SSL matter on January 18, when he either struggled to answer questions posed by journalists or declined to answer, including when asked about the level of oversight the FSC provided at SSL.

Clarke, in a press conference on January 23, revealed that he asked McFarlane to resign. He said the executive director “did not cover himself in glory” at the press conference he called at a time when confidence in the financial sector was important.

In his Twitter post, Clarke shared that McFarlane was employed as FSC Director in August 2017, and his contract was renewed by the Board of the FSC in August 2020 for three years ending July 31, 2023.

Under the terms of his 36-month fixed-term contract, inclusive of negotiated increase, McFarlane earned approximately $16 million per annum, among other benefits. The benefits included a 25 per cent taxable gratuity in lieu of pension and a housing allowance of approximately $1.3 million per annum.

Apart from the three months’ salary which he was paid McFarlane also purchased the motor vehicle he was assigned under the terms of the Government’s revised comprehensive motor vehicle policy for the public sector.

“It should be noted that the above represents Mr McFarlane’s contractual entitlements,” Clarke said.

“Furthermore, Mr McFarlane waived his right to the payment for accrued vacation leave,” Clarke added.

The finance minister noted that McFarlane spent over 26 years in public service, including as Deputy Director General at the Planning Institute of Jamaica, Chief Economist at the Ministry of Finance and, over various periods, as Director of Policy and Research, Senior Director of Securities and Executive Director at the FSC.