Respect, Hon. Rodwell

Black Immigrant Daily News

by Evan X Hyde

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 24, 2022

Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Youth and Sports, has invited me to the First Youth & Sports Symposium, to be held at the Mexico Center in Belize City next Tuesday and Wednesday. I am honored, and give my respect to the Hon. Minister.

I have asked my younger brother, Charles, who is the sports editor at AMANDALA, to represent me at the symposium.

The history of sports in Belize is tied in with the establishment of the first National Sports Council in Belize by then Minister of Sports, Hon. Said Musa, in 1980.

I was supposed to be the first chairman of the new NSC, but decided that I was not in a position to fight with some very powerful forces which saw sports in Belize as a marketing tool for their products. I think Min. Musa, if I remember correctly, then decided to appoint Dickie Bradley as the first NSC chairman.

This story is told in Chapter IX of my book, SPORTS, SIN AND SUBVERSION.

I wish Hon. Rodwell all the best in this effort, because the initiative, if successful, would do wonders to improve the morale of alienated Belizean youth.

