Respiratory illnesses overwhelming Bustamante, Spanish Town hospitals Loop Jamaica

Both the Bustamante Hospital for Children and the Spanish Town Hospital are bursting at the seams with an overflow of young patients as a result of a sharp increase in Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI).

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, said the Health and Wellness Ministry has taken steps to deal with the problem.

He told the House of Representatives in a statement on Tuesday, that the increase is significantly more than the numbers that were seen at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, when the highest number of admissions at the similar time of year was nine children per week.

“This year, the current admission is 44 per cent above what we saw during COVID-19 in 2021. Our current report from the Bustamante Hospital for Children is that medicine wards are above capacity at 111 per cent,” said Tufton. He said there are on average at least six patients in the Accident and Emergency Department who are awaiting admission nightly.

“This has worsened our current staffing challenges, and has significantly impacted the work environment within the facility,” he added.

The minister said Spanish Town Hospital is also seeing a sharp increase in admissions, with the paediatric numbers indicating that there were 35 admissions, with another 15 children awaiting admission in the Accident and Emergency Department, over the weekend.

“The occupancy of the paediatric wards has been persistently at greater than 100 per cent. Admissions of the general paediatric ward increased by 53 per cent, with 98 patients in August and 150 in September. Over the last four weeks there has been a significant increase in the daily paediatric respiratory/asthmatic cases at the hospital,” Tufton disclosed.

He said the Epidemiological Surveillance System has indicated that Jamaica is in the influenza season, as evidenced by the fact that SARI have passed the seasonal threshold.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw between 19 and 21 SARI admissions each week at the six SARI sentinel sites across all health regions,” Tufton noted. The sites are Cornwall Regional Hospital, Mandeville Regional Hospital, St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital, Kingston Public Hospital, University Hospital of the West Indies, and the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

Tufton told the House that in the four weeks from September 25 to October 22, the number of SARI admissions increased from four to 19, which represented a more than 400 per cent increase in the reported admissions at the sentinel sites.

He pointed out that increased SARI admissions are mainly among children, in particular children younger than six months old and those two to four years old. He shared that over the last two weeks, admissions were significantly greater than usually observed, with the Bustamante Hospital for Children now seeing 13 cases of SARI weekly, up from four.

Meanwhile, Tufton said the ministry has taken note of the international trends in respiratory illnesses, especially among children. He pointed to the reported substantial increase in cases in the United States and Canada, including of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild flu-like symptoms, from which most people recover within a week.

“However, it may cause serious illness, especially in young children and the elderly, who may be affected by bronchiolitis (inflammation of the airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lung). It may also worsen chronic lung diseases, such as asthma,” Tufton noted.

He said from observing what is happening with Jamaica’s North American neighbours, the Health Ministry has started work to assess whether the current local trends have any correlation to the international experience.

He said the National Public Health Laboratory has started to prepare samples to be sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for PCR testing for the presence of RSV within the population.

Also, Effective Sunday, October 30, children 12-years-old and younger are now able to access free healthcare at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

Tufton said parents and guardians are encouraged to not only access services at the Bustamante Hospital for Children and the Spanish Town Hospital, but to also, where possible, go to the UHWI for treatment for their children.

Additionally, specified health centres within the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) are to operate for extended hours (up to 8pm on weekdays and on Saturdays). This is to be effective from Thursday, November 3. A list of all the health centres that are to be operated for extended hours is to be published by the Health and Wellness Ministry.

Also, effective immediately, the National Health Fund (NHF) pharmacy at the Bustamante Hospital for Children will be open for extended hours, up to 10pm.