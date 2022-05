A Springfield Armory 9mm pistol with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was handed over to the Hunts Bay police by a man who was travelling on Brotherton Avenue in St Andrew on Friday, April 29.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 10:10 am, the man was travelling along the thoroughfare when he saw the firearm on the road.

The weapon was secured and brought to the station, where the man handed it over to the police.

An investigation continues into the development.