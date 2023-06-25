Restaurant Associates Limited’s pioneer, Lois Lake Sherwood, has died Loop Jamaica

The family of Lois Cecilia Lake Sherwood has announce the passing of the pioneering figure behind Restaurant Associates Limited, franchisees of Burger King, Popeyes, Little Caesars and Krispy Kreme in Jamaica.

In a statement from the family on Saturday, Lake Sherwood was described as a trailblazer who defied the ordinary and rejected any notion of the impossible.

The statement said for her, “‘can do’ was the only way forward; a pervasive philosophy that now flows through RAL’s corporate ethos. Our family’s group of companies is sustained on the merits of hard work, tenacity and togetherness that Lois set.”

She was further described as having been “A beacon of mental endurance and optimism that remains at the foundation of her family and her family’s business to this day….”

The well-known artist who maintained active involvement in fostering arts and culture in Jamaica, was cited as having launched craft fairs and art training programmes, as well as spearheaded international cultural exchanges.

She is said to have also served as Director of Jamaica’s National Gallery and Honorary Consul for Lithuania for several years.

“By just being true to herself and her determination to succeed, Lois helped (to) pave the way for more female Caribbean entrepreneurs and artists to make their marks,” the family stated.

In 2012, Lake Sherwood was bestowed with one of Jamaica’s highest national awards, the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander, for her contribution to the country’s development.

“Lois has been an inspiration to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, colleagues, friends and the wider RAL family. We will miss her wise counsel and beautiful nurturing spirit,” added the family in tribute to Lake Sherwood.