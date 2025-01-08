Restaurant Associates to open 6 more stores in Spanish Town

Restaurant Associates Limited (RAL) is set to deepen its investment in Spanish Town with the opening of six additional quick-service restaurants over the next two years.

The company, which operates some of Jamaica's most popular fast-food brands, says the move is part of a broader strategy to support the town’s economic transformation and meet growing consumer demand.

The announcement came on Sunday, February 2, 2025, as RAL celebrated the grand opening of four new restaurants —Popeyes and Little Caesars in Spanish Town’s Burke Road area, and Burger King and Popeyes in Angels Pen.

RAL’s latest expansion is expected to create more than 100 new jobs, adding to the thousands of Jamaicans already employed across its network of over 60 locations islandwide.

Lisa Lake, CEO of RAL, said Spanish Town remains a priority for the company’s growth.

“This community is evolving, and we see it as a space of opportunity. Our decision to open more locations here reflects our confidence in its future,” she stated. “It’s not just about opening restaurants — it’s about contributing to the economic development of the area and providing stable employment.”

Spanish Town, long known for its historical significance, is now seeing renewed interest from investors as the government and private sector push for economic revitalisation. The town’s strategic location, coupled with its increasing commercial activity, has positioned it as a key hub for business expansion.

At the opening ceremony, Councillor for the Spanish Town Division, Christopher Shackleford welcomed RAL’s latest investment, describing it as an encouraging sign of the town’s progress. “Spanish Town is no longer just a place of history —it’s a place of growth. We are witnessing the transformation of this community into a centre for business and development,” he said.

Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Central, Natalie Neita Garvey acknowledged the challenges the town has faced but praised companies like RAL for seeing beyond its reputation. “There’s a lot of fear and doubt when people think of Spanish Town, but those of us who live and work here know that it’s full of potential,” she said. “This investment sends a clear message that businesses are willing to bet on Spanish Town’s future.”

The Angels Pen area, where the new Burger King and Popeyes restaurants have opened, is undergoing a commercial resurgence, with additional investments expected to follow. The location is being redeveloped into a modern business hub, providing employment and economic activity for residents.

Founded in 1984 by Loyce Lake Sherwood, RAL has grown into one of the Caribbean’s leading restaurant operators. The company currently runs 104 restaurants across Jamaica, Trinidad, and Barbados, representing Burger King, Popeyes, Little Caesars, and Krispy Kreme.

“We’re a family business built on quality, innovation, and integrity,” Lisa Lake noted. “Spanish Town is among the fastest-growing communities in Jamaica, and we’re excited to be part of its future.”

Following Sunday’s ribbon-cutting, guests and dignitaries, including MP Denise Daley and RAL Chairman Richard Lake, participated in a site blessing ceremony and tour of the new locations.

RAL executives also reaffirmed their commitment to youth training initiatives, ensuring that more young Jamaicans gain access to skills and employment opportunities within the industry.