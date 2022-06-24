Restaurants of Jamaica shines spotlight on long-serving KFC staff | Loop Jamaica

As Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ) continued its 47th birthday celebrations by recognising members of their team who have served the company for thirty years or more.

The company stalwarts were feted during a warm and intimate ceremony held at the KFC Old Hope Road restaurant, which has a profound significance as the first KFC location in Jamaica.

During the event, 17 members of staff with up to 35 years of service and seven with 36 or more years were presented with plaques of appreciation by ROJ Managing Director Mark Myers.

He shared, “At ROJ and KFC, we are a family. Therefore, it is important to highlight and celebrate those who have dedicated so much of their lives to building this organisation. Some people here have been with us since the early days of KFC and have been a part of the incredible growth and expansion we’ve enjoyed over almost five decades. My gratitude to these persons is heartfelt because we could have never made it this far or accomplished so much without them.”

Senior Operations Analyst Donald Baugh, one of KFC Jamaica’s first employees, has been with the company for 47 years.

He said, “I have been associated with ROJ since the beginning. During my time, I have worked mainly in operations and have also had responsibility for some areas of marketing, PR, training, and even HR. In those early days, we did all roles; I remember even having to repair equipment. I have stayed with ROJ for so long because I always saw new challenges. It has been 47 years of constant creativity. You are always working on projects to develop something new, and that’s where I was focused. It sounds long, but during that time, there have been consistent changes; it always felt fresh, and I kept learning and maturing with the organisation. Throughout this time, I have experienced some incredible moments with ROJ.”

Several long-standing KFC team members with 30 plus years of service pose for a group photo during a ceremony in recognition of their years of dedication. The intimate event was held as part of ROJ’s 47th birthday celebrations at the KFC Old Hope Road restaurant.

ROJ bearer Edward Williams, who has been an employee for 43 years, also noted, “The main reason I stayed with ROJ for so long is because of how the staff is treated here. I have always felt supported, and the company’s management has always gone out of their way to take care of employees. When I started with KFC, I was 27 years old and had no idea I would spend most of my career here. As time passed, I found more and more reasons to remain and grow with the team. Right now, I am looking towards my retirement, and I can say that I have never regretted my choice to stay here.”

Two members of the 30 to 35 years of service category also shared their stories. Purchasing Officer Rosemarie Walters, who has 35 years of service, shared that she was attracted to KFC because of the family-like working environment.

“In my time at ROJ, I have worked at the distribution centre, accounts payables and receivables, purchasing, and I’ve also managed a restaurant for a few months. I have been in my current position for about nine years. When I started, ROJ was a much smaller organisation. The first thing that stood out for me was the family-like work environment. I’ve had a chance to grow with the company over the years, and I am happy to say that we have retained that culture of making staff feel like family. In my 35 years, I have seen a lot of positive changes, like being able to provide jobs for more people and spreading our footprint across the island. I hope my story here can inspire other staff members to remain here and grow with the company and experience the benefits of being a part of ROJ.”

Ilene Lamey, the Shift Supervisor at KFC Windward Road, reflected fondly on her 33 years with the organisation and made a case for new persons seeking opportunities for growth to apply to work with KFC.

She explained, “I have stayed with KFC this long because I am passionate about what I do here. I have had opportunities to leave the island during this time, but I chose to return and stay with the company. I came in as a regular team member and moved up the ranks to team leader and shift supervisor. I have also acted as manager of the Windward Road branch for a couple of years. I love what I do and the people with whom I work. KFC is a great place to work, learn and progress. There are many opportunities for focused people to come here and succeed, so I encourage more people to join the team.”

Gloria Samuels, Restaurant Manager at KFC Washington Boulevard, and a veteran of 31 years with the brand, is grateful to ROJ for the role that the company has played in her personal and professional development.

She commented, “Commitment and Passion best describe how I feel about working with KFC. Restaurants of Jamaica is like a family to me. They welcomed me into the organization when I was young and I had no experience. They taught me, moulded me and enabled me to grow into the person and the professional that I am today.”

Another shining example of the impact of the ROJ journey is Rohan Garwood, KFC Area Manager for Kingston and Portmore, who has been with the company for 39 years.

Garwood, who joined KFC as an entry-level team member, commented, “I have been with ROJ for all these years because it is a company that cares about its employees. They are very empathic when personal issues arise. I have learned a lot through the courses that they have offered to me both locally and internationally. The job can be challenging, but I like challenges as they have made me a stronger person. ROJ cares about me. I love my job and I love working with people. And the same care that ROJ shows me, is what I pass on to the team that I manage.”