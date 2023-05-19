Restorative justice training for 30,000 students and parents Loop Jamaica

Approximately 30,000 additional students, parents, and educators from 500 public schools are to be trained in restorative justice practices this fiscal year.

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during her contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 17.

In May 2022, the Ministries of Education, and Justice signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate restorative justice training for parents, educators, and students of 207 public, primary and secondary schools.

Mrs. Williams informed that at the end of March 2023, more than 5,000 stakeholders were trained.

“Restorative justice practices training is [intended] to equip stakeholders in the educational system with conflict-management skills as a strategy to reduce the incidence of violence in schools,” she stated.

On another matter, Mrs. Williams said some 58 school leaders have been trained under the Leadership for Safer Schools (LSS) initiative, funded by the European Union (EU) Spotlight Initiative.

“This course is designed to support school leaders in creating safe environments that will reduce school-related violence and gender-based violence,” she indicated.

Mrs. Williams added that the course was designed on the premise that interventions to reduce gender-based violence must be grounded in behaviour change, brought about by the development of non-threatening school environments where the rights of children are respected and promoted.