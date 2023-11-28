Retailers tread cautiously as gov’t doubles duty-free allowances Loop Jamaica

In response to the Jamaican government’s recent decision to double the duty-free allowance on personal goods at the airport, retail business interests are cautiously approaching the development.

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke made the announcement during the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) annual conference last Sunday.

Effective April 1 next year, the duty-free allowance for personal items brought in at the airport will increase from US$500 to US$1000. Additionally, the duty-free allowance for online shopping will see an increase from US$50 to US$100.

Anne Chang CEO of Fontana Pharmacy expressed a reserved stance on the potential impact of these measures on her business. She noted that while the removal of duties might not immediately adversely affect their operations, the cost of shipping, determined by weight and size, remains a significant factor.

Chang

“I do not feel it will have an immediate adverse effect on us, but it’s something we will be monitoring. A lot of people tell us that they bring in items that they cannot get here; that’s what makes sense to them.”

She added: “Many of our items are bigger and bulkier, for example, a comforter may be too expensive to bring in.

“Personal Care items are heavy. I don’t think pharmacy items will be affected at all. But just like anything in our business we will be monitoring it closely”, Chang said.

Michael Ammar Jr, director of Ammar’s, a popular retail outlet, welcomed the increase in duty-free allowance at the airport for personal effects.

Ammar Jr

However, he voiced concerns about the potential for corruption in administering duties related to online shopping.

‘With online purchases, I think it is a bad precedent to set up two systems to administer duty as it opens up avenues to further corrupt the collection of the proper import duties. It would be much better to reduce duties across the board and enforce the proper collection of same”.

Cecil Foster, Managing Director of FosRich Company Ltd, a major distributor of lighting, electrical, and solar energy products, speculated on the impact of the duty-free limit increase at the airport on smaller businesses engaged in resale. Foster raised the question of whether this adjustment might affect small businesses that import goods for resale.

Foster

Regarding online shopping, Foster acknowledged potential impacts on his company, particularly for items like light bulbs. He emphasized the need to closely monitor the situation, noting that the majority of their technical or industrial products are not frequently sold online.

In contrast, Khary Robinson, Executive Chairman of the Mailpac Group, sees the government’s move as a positive step toward making online shopping more accessible.

Robinson

“The di minimis (trivial or minor) increase significantly opens up the affordability of shopping online making the savings, convenience and choices of shopping online available to a lot more consumers for a broader base of items. It’s a well-needed move in a time when people need to find ways to make their budgets stretch further”, Robinson said in a written response.