Retired ACP Pusey laid to rest remembered as fearless man of integrity Loop Jamaica

Late Assistant Commissioner of Police, Donald Pusey was on Saturday remembered as a fearless, determined son of Jamaica, who operated with the highest level of integrity.

He was hailed as a person who made major contributions towards making Jamaica a better place as he worked tirelessly to rid the society of some of the most notorious criminals.

Thanksgiving Service to celebrate the life of the retired senior officer was held at Boulevard Baptist Church, Washington Boulevard, Kingston.

Pusey passed away on May 1. He was 72.

The service was attended by members of the police high command and Jamaicans from all across the country, came out to pay their final respect to the man who led several operations that brought down some of the country’s most notorious criminals.

In May 2004, then Superintendent Pusey was part of the police-military team which captured Jamaica’s most wanted man, Joel Andem, in a surprise predawn operation.

The much-feared Andem, who was wanted for murder and extortion, among other charges, “trembled like a badly tuned truck” when he realized that he was at the mercy of the lawmen, according to Pusey.

He was also awarded Medals for Meritorious Service and Long Service and Good Conduct; he was also commended on numerous occasions for his hard work and dedication.

The United States Marshal in Massachusetts recognized and applauded him for the role he played in the capture of a fugitive on their 15 most wanted list.

He retired from the JCF in 2011 after forty years of dedicated service.