Retired female cop perishes in Hanover house fire Loop Jamaica

The police high command is expressing sincere condolences to the family, friends, and love ones of 89-year-old Elena Nisbett, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police, who perished in a fire that gutted her home on Bamboo Drive, Hopewell, Hanover on Monday, August 15.

Reports from the Sandy Bay Police are that at about 4:30 am, they were summoned to the area by residents who saw smoke and fire coming from the house where the officer lived.

The fire department was contacted; following cooling down operations, her remains were discovered among the rubble.

Retired ASP Nisbett gave sterling service to the people of Jamaica for over 33 years. She joined the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in November 1960 and was posted in St. Elizabeth.

She was later transferred to the St. James Division, where she served up to the time of her retirement. Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances which started the fire.