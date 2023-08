Members of the Jamaica Defence Force are in mourning after a retired soldier was gunned down and his licensed firearm stolen by armed attackers early this morning.

The deceased is 59-year-old Clifford Edwards of Old Harbour Glades in St Catherine.

He was murdered at about 12:45am.

Reports from the police are that Edwards was shot dead by unknown assailants as he entered his home. His attackers escaped with his licensed Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol.

Investigations are continuing, the police said.