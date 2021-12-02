Retired sprinter Nesta Carter banned for four years for positive test | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has banned retired sprinter Nesta Carter for four years for the use of the banned drug clomiphene.

Under the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List, clomiphene is prohibited at all times as an anti-estrogenic substance in the S4 category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators. Clomiphene has also appeared as an undeclared ingredient in black market products sold on the internet for performance-enhancing use.

The 36-year-old Carter tested positive for the substance in an out-of-competition test in March this year, which carries a maximum ban of eight years.

In 2017 Carter served a three-month ban as the result of a positive test for the stimulant methylhexaneamine in a retroactive test of a sample taken at the 2008 Olympics.

That decision resulted in Usain Bolt and Jamaica losing their 4x100m relay gold medals from the Beijing Games. Carter and his teammates retain their gold medals from the sprint relay at the 2012 London Olympics.

Carter announced his retirement from track and field in August saying injuries, and an undisclosed medical condition that is getting worse rendered him unable to compete up to his usual standard.

The highlight of Carter’s long career is the gold medal he won as part of the 4×100 metre relay team that set the world record of 36.84 seconds at the 2012 London Olympics.