Revetments to be built to protect Buff Bay, Annotto Bay Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Revetments to be built to protect Buff Bay, and Annotto Bay. (Photo: JIS)

The Government has allocated funds for the construction of revetments in Buff Bay, Portland and Annotto Bay, St Mary to protect these coastal towns from storm surges.

The works will be done under the Enhancing the Resilience of the Agricultural Sector and Coastal Areas project, which has been allocated approximately $441.5 million in the 2024/25 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Among the objectives of the project are to strengthen coastal protection, improve land and water management for the agricultural sector, and build institutional capacity against climate change risks.

The project targets for fiscal year 2024/25 include the installation of 118 metres of revetment at Buff Bay (site 2) and 300 metres at Annotto Bay (site 5) and continuation of programme coordination and oversight.

The Enhancing the Resilience of the Agricultural Sector and Coastal Areas project is being implemented by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), National Works Agency (NWA) and the Forestry Department.

It is jointly funded by the Government of Jamaica and the Adaptation Fund.

The project commenced in October 2012 and is slated to conclude in June 2025 after seven periods of extension.

