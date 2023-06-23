RevUP to bridge knowledge gap in angel investing through webinars Loop Jamaica

In response to a lack of comprehensive information on the importance of angel investing, RevUP Caribbean will be hosting a series of informative webinars designed to develop high levels of knowledge and skills amongst current and potential angel investors.

The initiative, themed ‘Angel Investing in the Caribbean’, will not only help angel investors understand the crucial role they play in fostering innovation, supporting entrepreneurship, and driving economic growth, but expects to increase the provision of vital funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance to startups and early-stage companies in the region.

The first webinar will take place on July 27, 2023, alongside an in-person launch of the series, at the AC Hotel in Kingston. Attendees will have the opportunity to obtain certification from the prestigious Angel Forum in Canada, further validating their expertise in angel investing.

The main presenter for the series is Pieter Dorsman, an experienced Angel Investor, co-Founder of Angel Forum, Canada and Managing Director of Redpeaks Management Inc. There will also be contributions from international and local angel investors, includingHarry ‘Tomi Davies, co-founder of the Lagos Angel Network (LAN) and Israel Pons, the CEO and Partner of Angels Nest LATAM, an angel investment network operating in Mexico and Latin America.

“Simply diving into angel investments can be both time-consuming and financially risky. However, angel investors are especially needed in the Caribbean as they can have a significant impact on the success of startups by providing crucial funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities. RevUP is very proud to announce this groundbreaking initiative that aims to address the challenges to angel investing and promote growth in the angel investor community,” explained Sandra Glasgow, Managing Director of RevUP Caribbean.

RevUP works closely with the country’s first and only angel investor Network, First Angels Jamaica (FAJ). The business incubator targets entrepreneurs and founders of startups and high-growth potential businesses to prepare them for funding success through world-class training, advising, and mentor matchmaking with local and global industry leaders.

At the helm of RevUP are two business heavyweights Glasgow, who is a Senator representing Jamaica at the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) and a vice president for the Caribbean at the Latin America and Caribbean Trade Association for Business Angels (LACBAN), and Joseph M. Matalon, Chairman of the Boards of RevUP and FAJ.

In total, there will be six webinars hosted between July and October 2023 covering topics that include ‘Finding Good Deal Flow’, ‘Due Diligence’, ‘Making Good Deals’, ‘Deal Structure’, ‘Deal Terms’, ‘Valuation’, ‘Post Investment – Growing Great Companies’ and ‘Creating Great Exits’. Each participant completing the six webinars will receive a certificate of completion from the Angel Forum in Canada. The series of webinars are sponsored by the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) as a Platinum Sponsor; JN Fund Managers Limited and NCB’s Stratus Alternative Fund as Gold Sponsors and JMMB and FAJ as Bronze sponsors.

“This series of webinars will be a game changer to propel angel investment in the Caribbean”, Glasgow added. “Accredited investors who are new to angel investing, startup Founders and others will benefit from hearing about global best practices and the experiences of FAJ members who have invested almost US$3 million in 12 portfolio companies since 2015. The webinars will deliver practical and relevant content that equips participants with the necessary tools to navigate the high-risk landscape of angel investing and is just what is needed to unlock new opportunities for growth in Jamaica and the Caribbean.”