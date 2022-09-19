RGD limiting production of birth, marriage and death certificates Loop Jamaica

The Registrar General’s Department on Monday said it has suspended the printing of first free birth certificates and has put a cap on the maximum number of certificates that can be applied and paid for, effective today.

The suspension and limitation will run from Monday, September 19 until September 30, 2022.

According to the RGD, the decision is due to the impact of the supply chain logistical issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The maximum number of certificates which will be allowed/processed per application are as follows: birth and marriage [certificates] – one, and death [certificate] – two.

A copy of a computer-generated birth certificate printed on security paper.

RGD also apologised for any inconvenience caused.