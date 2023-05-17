RGD to print birth certificates in braille, says Green Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
RGD to print birth certificates in braille, says Green Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
2 hrs ago

Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister Floyd Green makes his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 16. (Photo: JIS)

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) will soon be printing birth certificates in braille to facilitate visually impaired customers.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate at Gordon House.

“I have continued to advocate for and ensure the inclusion of our most vulnerable in all that we do. In order to satisfy our visually impaired customers, we will be embarking on printing birth certificates in braille. This is to be executed through partnerships with Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities, Jamaica Society for the Blind and other relevant stakeholders,” said Green.

“This is a pioneering effort within the English-speaking Caribbean,” he added.

Meanwhile, Green provided an update on the Government’s Operation Birthright programme, which is aimed at providing up to 30,000 undocumented, minimum wage-earning Jamaicans with a birth certificate. He said more than 2,000 applicants have so far submitted applications for birth certificates under the programme.

“We have also partnered with the Department of Correctional Services to provide close to 100 birth certificates for inmates at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre, a programme which will extend over the next coming months to other correctional centres islandwide,” Green shared.

He explained that determining whether the applicants are eligible for Jamaican birth certificates is an involved process and, in some cases, consists of obtaining information from applicants’ schools, churches and communities.

The Registrar General’s Department is presently doing fieldwork and follow-ups to advance the late registration and entries required to issue birth certificates to eligible applicants, and Green disclosed that an additional 14 persons have been employed across the island to treat specifically with Operation Birthright. He said the production of birth certificates will be ramped up this year.

“Last month we started a promotional campaign and will continue that drive for the next few months. The government is imploring Jamaicans to use this programme to gain the much-anticipated benefits,” he said.

JIS News

