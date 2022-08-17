RHOA star Sanya Richards-Ross & family vacation in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Sanya Richards-Ross took her family to Jamaica to celebrate her son Deucey’s fifth birthday.

Richards-Ross, who was born in Jamaica, is staying at a luxury resort in Montego Bay.

“Flew to my favourite place to celebrate my favourite little guy. Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my external heartbeat, my inspiration, my little trouble maker… my everything. It’s been 5 years but I can’t remember life without you. Praying that you always walk with God, knowing that all things are possible with him. We love you SONshine… Happy birthday,” Richards-Ross said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Richards-Ross and her husband Aaron let fans in on their family fun with a series of candid photos.

“Nothing like family… and our love different!” she said in one post.

While Richards-Ross may have moved to the United States in her childhood, Jamaica remains in her heart.

She took her RHOA cast mates to Jamrock to celebrate her Jamaican roots as well as film videos for her workout program.

Scenes from the trip aired on Sunday.

Richards-Ross told her mainly American audience that she faced backlash after switching her allegiance from Jamaica.

The 37-year-old became a 400 metre Olympic Champion and World Champion during her time on Team USA.

She told viewers that while the US flag was on her chest, Jamaica was in her heart.

Richards-Ross noted that Jamaicans eventually forgave her and celebrated her success on the international stage.