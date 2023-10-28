Rhoda Crawford lists ‘record-breaking’ achievements in Manchester Cent Loop Jamaica

Describing them as record-breaking achievements, Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, the Jamaica Labour Party’s Rhoda Crawford, has reeled off a list of accomplishments she said she has achieved in just three-and-a-half years representing the constituency.

She has described her term so far representing the constituency as “the spring of hope” compared to the 31 unbroken years of representation by the People’s National Party which she described as “the winter of despair”.

Crawford was speaking recently in the House of Representatives as she made her contribution to the 2023/24 State of the Constituency Debate.

She pointed to the recently completed May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the South Coast Highway, which was funded by taxpayers at a cost of US$200 million.

“This project has provided employment for 150 of my constituents, reduced travel time between Mandeville and May Pen to 15 minutes while enhancing access to employment, residential and commercial opportunities, as well as easier access to critical services between Mandeville and Kingston,” she said.

Crawford also pointed to the Greater Mandeville Water Improvement Project which is slated to cost J$3 billion and which will go a far way to ease the perennial water shortage problem of the Greater Mandeville area. She noted that the project is now in phases two and three with J$900 million having so far been spent to replace aged pipelines, install new pumps, new generators, and drill new wells.

“This has ensured the availability of potable water for hundreds of new customers and reliable supply for thousands of existing customers. We look forward to the completion of phase four in 2024,” she said.

And the first term MP also pointed to the Mandeville Traffic Management System which was undertaken at a cost of J$80 million and is now 95 per complete. The completion date is November. When commissioned into service, the traffic management system will resolve long-standing traffic congestion in the town of Mandeville.

In terms of social services, Crawford highlighted that “Manchester Central has introduced its first victim services child friendly space which provides a safe, calm and comfortable environment in which children who are victims of crime interact with law enforcement officers and social services providers to receive psycho-social support”.

“At the same time, Manchester Central’s first state-of-the-art family court has been delivering hundreds of positive results,” she added.

Healthcare facilities have also seen improvements across the constituency. The Mandeville health centre has been retrofitted and upgraded at a cost of US$6.5 million, offering enhanced services and increased resilience to natural disasters, while the Broadleaf Community health centre was renovated and expanded at a cost of J$11 million. This facility caters to the health needs of 5,000 constituents. The Mandeville Regional Hospital also benefitted from a J$100 million investment in new equipment, while a new state-of-the-art female ward was constructed at the Manchester Infirmary, costing J$48 million.

Meanwhile, $87 million was spent on a Special Education Campus, an extension of the Albion Primary School which the MP described as a “game changer for students with special needs across the constituency”. And Crawford said plans are “fully in motion” to expand the educational facilities at Bellefield High School, Belair High, May Day High, Mount St Joseph High, Manchester High and Decarteret College.