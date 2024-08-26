Rich Homie Quan Dead At 34 From Apparent Overdose, Boosie Badazz Reacts

Rich Homie Quan has died from an apparent drug overdose, multiple sources confirmed. The Atlanta rapper was age 34 at the time of his passing.

Reports of Rich Homie Quan’s death started making the rounds on social media on Thursday (September 5, 2024) before a close friend confirmed he passed away after consuming a “bad pill.” Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz also confirmed Quan’s death via a post on X.

“JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD ??JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY,” Boosie wrote. Jacquees added in a since-deleted tweet, ““Man my brother Quan was one of dem ones and responsible for so much s### man. I love you bru, just talked to you and you told me how proud you was of me. Ima miss you bru. Forever, I ain’t cried in forever bru…this one HURT FR.”

Rapper T.O Green confirmed via a post on Instagram that a “bad pill” is behind the sudden passing of the prolific rapper.

The rapper’s family has not confirmed the rumors and his social media accounts have been inactive. This story is developing.

Rich Homie Quan rose to fame in the mid-2010s with hits like “Type Of Way,” released in 2013, and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” released in 2015. Quan later formed the Rich Gang group with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug, a brainchild of Cash Money Records. The due found success with the single “Lifestyle” in 2014. Quan released his debut album, Rich As In Spirit, in 2018. The project received a lukewarm reception from fans despite the success of his singles leading up to the project’s release.

Rich Homie Quan’s name was mentioned in Young Thug’s YSL trial this week when witness Lil Woody, real name Kenneth Copeland, attempted to ask Thugger a question about his former collaborator in court. Young Thug laughed off the question and didn’t answer when Woody said on the witness stand, “Thug, did you have an issue with Rich Homie.”

R.I.P Rich Homie Quan

