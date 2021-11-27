Richard Azan holds key to Pick 3 trophy but watch out for Brinks | Loop Jamaica

Trainer Richard Azan’s SLAMMER and PERFECT BREW are joined by BRINKS and POWER, facing off in Saturday’s Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy at seven furlongs, after completing the stable exacta in October’s Cash Pot ‘Only One For Me’ at six furlongs.

Six-time champion jockey, Omar Walker, has decided to remain aboard Ian Parsard’s BRINKS, a seven-and-a-quarter length winner on debut at five and a half furlongs, after booting home Philip Feanny’s imported-in-utero POWER, who won his second start impressively by four and a quarter-lengths in 1:14.0 for six furlongs.

Shane Ellis has stepped in to replace Walker aboard POWER, who is sired by Brazilian Triple Crown winner, Bal A Bali. POWER ran inexperienced when debuting in October. However, he returned treated with lasix to post a quicker time at six furlongs than SLAMMER’s 1:14.2, clocked in the Cash Pot two weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, BRINKS, aboard whom Walker had won at five and a half furlongs in 1:07.3, has been catching birds at exercise, clocking an easy 1:14.4 for six furlongs last Sunday morning.

Azan’s PERFECT BREW and SLAMMER galloped six furlongs the same morning. PERFECT BREW posted 1:14.1 to better SLAMMER’s 1:15.1 in separate workouts.

SLAMMER, however, has shown that he is a big-occasion horse with more stamina than PERFECT BREW. In the Cash Pot, he was slowest away but recovered quickly to get the better of his stablemate, who had overhauled PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR a furlong and a half out.

Set to run off at 4:20 pm as the ninth of 10 races scheduled, the Pick 3 presents a tough call, considering none of the top three- SLAMMER, BRINKS and POWER – have never gone the distance.

First post is 11:40 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 -1200m

Smarty Tradition (2)

Race 2 – 1700m

Adore Brilliance (4), Sencity

Race 3 – 1300m

Golden Emperor (6)

Race 4 – 1600m

Let Him Fly (3), Uncle Frank (4)

—-Race 5 – 1000m St

Secret Identity (12)

Race 6 – 1400m

Nuclear Emma (6), Above Hall Links (9)

Race 7 – 1200m

Further And Beyond (8)

Race 8 – 1300m

The Trojanwarrior (13), JJ Warrior (12)

Race 9 – 1400m

Brinks (9), Slammer (2)

Race 10 – 1900m

Classical Orb (2)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 5 – 1000m St

Secret Identity (12)

Race 7 – 1200m

Further And Beyond (8)

Race 10 – 1900m

Classical Orb (2)