Richard Vernon sworn in as Montego Bay’s new Mayor Loop Jamaica

Councillor Richard Vernon was on Thursday sworn in as Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in Sam Sharp Square.

The 34-year-old was elected Councillor for the Montego Bay South Division during the February 26 Local Government Elections.

Vernon will lead 17 councillors who were also sworn in to serve their divisions in the St James municipality.

Among them is Councillor for the Spring Gardens Division, Dwight Crawford, who will serve as Deputy Mayor.

In his address, Vernon said citizen support is integral to achieving a more prosperous future for the city, irrespective of political inclinations.

“The mission for a more prosperous future is one of partnership, collectivism and equal rights and justice. I humbly accept this challenge and I charge my council that, at the end of the tenure, the mission will represent demonstrable vistas,” he stated.

Vernon maintained that, “as we strive for a more prosperous future, we must access resource-based programmes across all dimensions of development.

“We will require support from (everyone). Whether you are orange, green or indifferent, your participation, inclusion and commitment to this shared future will be invaluable. We must make our city the place of choice to live, work, raise families and to do business,” he added.

Vernon shared that the plans to drive a buoyant future will begin in the upcoming fiscal year.

“A sustainable city must report a prosperous future. Any city needs a plan. As such, this administration will ensure that the work of our local sustainable development plan begins by the start of the 2024/25 fiscal year,” he declared.

The mayor further stated that, “This plan will define our shared ambitions and present the pathway for local economic development, social enhancement, infrastructural improvement, environmental protection and technological integration.”