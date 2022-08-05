Ricketts sets Commonwealth Games record to win triple jump gold Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts captured the gold medal in the women’s triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Friday.

Ricketts put down a big marker in the first round. The two-time world silver medallist bounded out to a Games record of 14.94m with her opening jump of the competition.

In fact, the medal positions were decided in the first round as Thea LaFond opened with 14.39m, ultimately enough for silver, and England’s Naomi Metzger started her series with 14.32m and improved to 14.37m to secure bronze.

Ricketts’ teammates Kimberly Williams finished fourth with an effort of 14.25m and Ackelia Smith, sixth with 13.83m.

The victory came 19 days after Ricketts won silver at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

It was the third gold medal for Jamaica in Birmingham. Elaine Thompson-Herah and Rasheed Broadbell won the other two gold medals.

Thompson held off Julien Alfred of St Lucia and Daryll Neita of England, to claim the 100-metre gold in 10.95 seconds on Wednesday and Broadbell produced a personal best effort of 13.08 seconds to equal Colin Jackson’s 32-year-old Commonwealth Games record to win the men’s 110m hurdles gold on Thursday night.

In addition to the two gold medals, Jamaica also won two silver and a bronze.