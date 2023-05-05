Ricky Trooper attends daughter’s funeral in the US Loop Jamaica

Selector Ricky Trooper, whose US visa was revoked in 2010, today attended the funeral service for his daughter, Brianna McKoy, in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Almost 13 years later, he was granted a compassionate visa to attend the funeral service, which was held at Grace Cathedral of Peace at 10am. The interment was held at Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield, Connecticut.

“Stay far and look…stay far and look,” a distraught Ricky Trooper posted online as people gathered at the graveside Friday.

“Funeral with my family. Nothing can’t stop me or get me down. One downfall, another victory. Blessings endlessly,” he wrote while sharing a video of himself seated inside the Grace Cathedral of Peace church.

Trooper qualified for the visa under humanitarian and compassionate grounds. Compassionate reasons include the critical illness or death of a parent, child, wife, husband, sister, brother, grandparent, or parent-in-law.

In 2010, Trooper was one of five prominent people in the local entertainment industry who lost their US visas. The others were Bounty Killer, Mavado, Beenie Man, and Aidonia.

In the meantime, Derrick Francis, the main suspect in the murder of the Kilamanjaro selector’s daughter, Brianna, has been arrested.

Brianna, a 23-year-old mother, was found unresponsive on April 6 around 11:20 am inside her condominium in Bridgeport.

An infant was also found unharmed inside the home following the murder.