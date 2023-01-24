Rihanna Scores First Oscars Nomination For ‘Lift Me Up’ Written By Tems

It’s another first for Rihanna as she earned her first Academy Award (Oscars) for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack “Lift Me Up” written by Tems.

On Tuesday, the Oscars revealed the full list of nominees for this year’s awards ceremony being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 12. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced named “Lift Me Up,” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, as among several other nominees for the coveted title.

The other nominees competing in the same category are Diane Warren’s “Applause” from the film “Tell It Like a Woman”; Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; and Son Lux, Mitski, and David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

This is Rihanna’s first Academy Award and follows her recent nomination for the Golden Globes this year.

The seven-time Grammy winner last month celebrated her Golden Globes nomination on Twitter, writing, “God be showin out!”

An emotional ballad, “Lift Me Up,” signaled Rihanna’s return to music after a more than six-year hiatus following her album release and tour for her eighth studio album Anti.

The platinum recording artist has singing credits on “Lift Me Up,” with writing credits going to Nigerian hitmaker Tems, writer Ludwig Göransson and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler.

The song was created in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman, who died from cancer during the production of the ultra-successful film that featured the first black superhero.

In the meantime, Rihanna will give fans a full performance on February 12, 2023, as she takes the stage for the Super Bowl Half Time show, her first performance since 2016.