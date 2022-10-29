Rihanna & Tems Show Each Other Love As “Lift Me Up” Dominate Streaming

Tems is expressing gratitude and giving Rihanna her flowers after the two recently worked on the “Lift Me Up” soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie.

In a post on Friday afternoon, Tems, who is co-credited for writing the track along with the movie’s director Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson, expressed satisfaction at Rihanna’s execution of the song.

“Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection,” Tems wrote on Instagram.

Rihanna also showed love to the Nigerian artist as she commended her penmanship. “It’s the pen for me. love to you sistren,” Rihanna wrote with the muscle and heart emoji.

The “Free Mind” singer previously shared her adoration for Rihanna, covering the song as the director sought to bring the song to life.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” she said of the track, which is speculated to convey emotions of loss and pain at the death of the Black Panther and actor Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020.

“I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor,” she added.

In the meantime, “Lift Me Up” reached No. 1 on the US Apple Music charts, and it also entered the Top 10 chart on US iTunes on Friday afternoon.

In the meantime, other artists reacted to Tems’ post as they co-signed the magical record.

“AMAZING,” H.E.R wrote.

“INCREDIBLE! Such a beautiful record,” SZA said.

Others who reacted were Sevyn, T.I., and Stefflon Don, among others.