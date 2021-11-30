Rihanna to be Barbados’ 11th national hero | Loop Jamaica

Barbadian global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty will be Barbados’ next national hero.

Moments ago at the installation ceremony of Her Excellency the Most Honorable Dame Sandra Mason, President of Barbados, and the declaration of Barbados as a republic, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced that “the girl from Westbury” who used to “catch ZR to Combermere School” and climbed to the pinnacle of fame from Pon de Replay in 2005, have the honour conferred later today at the national honours ceremony.

Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by…extraordinary achievement

Rihanna, who was named a Cultural Ambassador back in 2017, will be the second living national hero presently and the second woman to carry this title ever. The first female national hero s Sarah Ann Gill.

Now a billion-dollar household name in fashion with Savage x Fenty and Fenty and a mogul in the makeup industry with FentyBeauty, Rihanna now at 33 years will add another accolade.

Following the announcement by Prime Minister Mottley, screams and cheers echoed throughout the capital as all Barbadians and visitors expressed excitement and pride at Barbados’ latest national hero.

“With her creativity, her discipline, and above all else her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth pursuant to clause (b) of the Schedule [in the Order of National Heroes Act] and having satisfied that Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership, extraordinary achievement and the attainment of the highest excellence that is redounded to the honour of Barbados, I, my government has the distinct honour of recommending to the president who has kindly and graciously accepted that Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty tomorrow morning [November 30] shall have conferred upon her the order of national hero.”

Mottley said that Barbadians were asked to make recommendations for the next national heroes to be added to the original 10 and Rihanna’s announcement is simply being made ahead of the tallies and sifting through of the many responses to select others. Suggestions were sought last year, when the statue of Lord Admiral Nelson was removed from Heroes Square, and the prime minister assured the other responses will be considered.

As Prime Minister Mottley showered Rihanna with glowing praise, her chest visibly rose and fell as she breathed deeply. By the end of the announcement, Rihanna placed her hand on her chest and breathed deeply.

Rihanna was golden in a caramel halter dress that tied at the neck like a scarf, and it had a super-low-cut back. The mermaid-style dress hugged her curves before flowing around her calves and feet. She rocked black braids, a black mask and strappy heels on the momentous occasion.

Prime Minister Mottley called Rihanna to the podium so that she could be recognised and congratulated properly in advance of today’s national honours ceremony for Independence 2021.