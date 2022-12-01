Rihanna Working On New Documentary and Inks Deal With Apple TV+

Rihanna’s life as we know it in 2022 or want to know it will be featured in a documentary to be produced for Apple TV.

On Thursday, it was reported that the artist signed a new multi-million-pound deal that will focus on her career, maybe even her business and other dealings, along with motherhood as she prepares for the career-changing Super Bowl Half Time show.

The artist signed a new deal worth millions of British pounds, which will bring fans closer to her life, sources say. The artist-turned-billionaire beauty founder last released her album, ‘Anti’ in 2016 before going on a successful world tour and then focusing on her Fenty business empire, which is now valued at billions of dollars.

Fans have been begging for new music, but instead, Rihanna gave them Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and lately, Fenty Sport with the promise of Fenty hair to come shortly.

In all of this, Rihanna has also had several life-changing moments, including becoming a mother, and she has now signaled a comeback to music after the birth of her son back in May 2022.

Rihanna recently released two soundtracks, “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again,” made specifically for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie that was released earlier this month.

The 34-year-old is also set to headline February 2023’s Super Bowl halftime show in what many views as a signal of her permanent return to music.

While she has said for years now that she has an album coming and even teased that it could be a Reggae/Pop fusion project, the artist has not shared any news about new music despite fans clamoring for new sounds.

In the meantime, the documentary may only be focusing on Rihanna’s return to music and specifically on her preparations for the football performance.

According to The Sun, a source close to the deal said, “There is a massive appetite for everything to do with Rihanna, especially as this will be her major return to the stage for the first time in years.”

“She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now she is returning to pop as a mum,” the source said before adding that the artist’s star power is a “massive force to be reckoned with,” and “she is keen for the world to remember why she is one of the greatest performers of all time.”

Rihanna has not confirmed the deal, but if we know anything about the Bajan superstar and national hero, the Right Honourable Robyn Fenty knows how to keep a secret.