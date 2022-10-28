Rihanna’s First Solo Song In 6 Years “Lift Me Up” Invoke Fans Emotions

Rihanna released her first solo single in six years, “Lift Me Up,” and fans can’t contain themselves.

The song was released around midnight across platforms and YouTube as fans heard new music from Rihanna for the first time in six years. “Lift Me Up” is expected to be one of two solo tracks Rihanna is set to release in the coming weeks ahead of the release of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The second installation of the movie features Chadwick Boseman as the Marvel superhero, but the tone of the song is already hinting at what fans will expect from the storyline. The song isn’t like Rihanna’s usual music, with traces of Nigerian singer Tems, who co-wrote the song. Rihanna’s vocals are nevertheless a breath of fresh air as the pop singer holds several high notes and deep inflections.

The movie is set to be released on November 11, but Rihanna’s song has a touch of sorrow and mourning and brings the feels.

“Life me up, Hold me down, Keep me close, Safe and sound, Burning in a hopeless dream, hold me when you go to sleep, keep me in the warmth of your love when you depart, keep me safe, safe and sound,” the first verse of the song says.

The verse and song give an idea of what fans can expect as Wakanda Forever is sure to be very emotional and sad as the main character is speculated to have died in the show.

Boseman, who played Black Panther protagonist T’Challa, died in 2020 after battling colorectal cancer, and Marvel producers opted to keep the scenes he filmed and continue the movie with him as the superhero rather than re-cast for a replacement.

On Thursday night, fans reacted to the song, with some sharing their approval while others expressed the longing for Rihanna’s usual sounds.

“I was 3 seconds into the song and i was crying in the street already,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Song is incredible. Music like that lasts for years to come not just for the moment forsho,” another person wrote on Instagram.

“It was a beautiful song! It was perfect for the movie… I just wish they gave her a record like All thé stars with Kendrick ft SZA but her voice is still there!” another person said.

“Tems was all over the song I could hear her,” one person wrote.

“It’s not gone be a dry eye in that theatre do you hear me,” another said.