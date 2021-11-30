Rihanna’s national hero status reignites Bob Marley debate online | Loop Jamaica

While social media users continue to laud Barbados for striking out on its own as a republic by removing the Queen as head of state, the views are mixed in relation to the Caribbean island nation naming pop star Rihanna as its next national hero.

Across social media, too, the news of the singer being named Barbodos’ 11th national hero has reignited the discussion about Bob Marley being a national hero in Jamaica.

The announcement of Rihanna’s latest achievement was made by Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley at the installation ceremony of Dame Sandra Mason, president of Barbados, and the declaration of the country as a republic.

And, as soon as it became public early Tuesday, social media was abuzz with discussion on whether Rihanna becoming a national hero was an appropriate decision.

Reacting to the Loop News story on Rihanna’s national hero status, Facebook user Cranston Kelly described the Barbadian prime minister as a “leader who was elected to lead and she is leading”.

“While we in Jamaica struggling to name Bob Marley national hero because him use to smoke ganja. Now rich people in Jamaica have license to sell and deal in ganja… I can’t tell the last time I hear any news coming out of Parliament, or anyone who occupies a seat there, that give the nation pride and joy,” argued Kelly.

“We have to be looking to little Barbados to cling to some hope and tell ourselves that at least one leader in Mia Mottley is demonstrating how to put country first,” he added.

But Facebook user, Skeen Sparta Jake Unrully, disagreed with his suggestion that Bob Marley should he named a national hero in Jamaica.

“Cranston Kelly, garbage! Since u [you] at it y [why] don’t u give Cudjo, Tacky, [Usain] Bolt, VCB (Veronica Campbell Brown), Dennis Brown or Jimmy Cliff? So u would end up with over 100 heroes. What the sense?” the man argued.

Reggae legend Bob Marley

On the Bob Marley hero debate, social media user, Natty Daleous, called for people to calm down, suggesting that “naming Bob a national hero would be a demotion to the Gong”.

“Marley is already internationally recognised as a hero…calm down people,” he added.

Amid that debate, the discussion of Rihanna’s latest recognition raged on.

“Paul Bogle, Nanny [of the Maroons] and many other real living heroes fighting for justice, equity and the scourge of exploitation in the Caribbean rolling their eyes right now. Smh,” wrote Jahnoi Malcolm, a Facebook user.

Another individual, Tijon Morrison, responded: “Jahnoi Malcolm goes to show that people don’t have a clue how much she [Rihanna] has done for her country, including building school and hospitals, training centres and has multiple charity for sick and needy in Barbados.”

Deloris Brown opined: “This is one time when I don’t agree with Barbados… it is a shame. They love their people but not that way man.”

Natalie Ferguson agreed with Brown’s opinion, adding: “I am not sure how a pop star earned such an accolade to be called ‘national hero’.

“National heroes are those who give their lives for the pursuit of justice and equality. I am impressed with her charity work, yes, but national hero is a stretch,” she suggested.

However, on Twitter, the commentaries were more in favour to Rihanna being bestowed the honour of national hero.

“Love this; Rihanna has come such a far way and grown before our eyes. I love it so much,” tweeted @ MzReVzYinnuh.

Tweeted Lij Tafari: “Imagine you get fi guh carnival wid yuh National Hero, listen dem music & benefit from them humanitarian aid all at once. Love dat.”

Twitter user @Mama_Ninetales said: “Do you think Rihanna has contributed more to the Barbadian culture than Bob and Usain has to ours? Yet, Barbados did the *right* thing in honouring her, and while she could accept it at that.”

But Twitter user @ _TertiumQuid took a different route in a congratulatory message to Rihanna.

“Happy for Rihanna. But I wouldn’t want to be named a national hero while alive still. The pressure. The scrutiny. Now everything she does will be examined under the ‘is that ok for a national hero’ microscope,” he reasoned.

Beyond the debate surrounding Rihanna’s elevation to national hero status, Jamaicans joined Barbadians in celebrating the country being the world’s newest republic.

State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Entertainment, Gender and Sport Alando Terrelonge added his voice to that aspect of the conversation.

“Oh, how the ancestors feast in the Great beyond as they celebrate the end of the vestiges of slavery & colonial oppression in the republic of #Barbados,” he tweeted.

“I stand proud & free surrounded by their presence as the drums beat & the fires are lit knowing they will soon spread home,” added Terrelonge.

“Barbados became a Republic removing the Queen as Head of State, [while] Jamaica is still singing & dancing for our supper,” tweeted @atechno.

In reacting on Instagram, People’s National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament (MP) for St Ann South Eastern, Lisa Hanna, declared that “our region felt the courage of change and the movement to a new beginning for the empowerment of individual identity with global purpose.”

She added: “Today we herald and pay respect to the Republic of Barbados the embodiment of true self determination; a truly free country which no longer serves the monarchy of Great Britain.”

Instagram user, jennafa376, also reacted to Barbados’ republic status by sharing: “Yes Barbados! Show Jamaica how it is done.”

Added @shayfa67kae: “Congratulations Barbados. I hope many other islands in the region now see that leaving the Queen can be done.”