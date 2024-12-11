Investiture ceremony for new Poet Laureate of Jamaica set for Jan 22 5 members of drug trafficking syndicate slapped with multiple charges ‘Long Overdue’: Christopher Issa hails US pardon of Marcus Garvey NCB grants 28 life-changing wishes for the holidays NSWMA officials vow to improve service for 2025 St James vendor becomes first murder victim in the parish for 2025
RIU sees surge in demand as Portugal-Jamaica flights take off

01 February 2025
From left: Luis Suarez Ramirez, general manager at Riu Negril, Niurka Garcia Linton, Director of Sales at RIU Resorts Jamaica and Frank Sondern Regional Director of Operations at RIU during a media tour of Riu's recently renovated property in Negril Jamaica. (Photo: Shamille Scott)

RIU Jamaica is already experiencing a surge in demand following the announcement of new chartered flights between Portugal and Montego Bay, set to launch later this year.

"As of May, there is a charter operation out of Lisbon, Portugal, and the demand has been amazing. We are very happily impressed and satisfied with the pace for that market for our properties," said an elated Niurka Garcia Linton, Director of Sales at RIU Resorts Jamaica.

Garcia Linton revealed that RIU has been holding bi-weekly meetings with two major operators, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

She expects demand to rise even further following RIU’s participation in key trade shows in Portugal later this month.

"In February, back in Portugal, we are going to be doing some major trade shows, and all the properties here in Jamaica are going to benefit from the exposure of having that charter operation and the Jamaican products," she told Loop News on Friday during a media tour of the recently renovated RIU Negril property.

She expressed confidence that sales would continue to climb after the trade shows.

European charter airline World2Fly will operate weekly non-stop flights between Lisbon and Montego Bay, using a new Airbus A350 aircraft with 432 seats.

The airline has already reported that over 50 per cent of available seats have been sold.

RIU, which has been operating in Jamaica since 2001, now manages seven hotels across the island, with a total of 4,274 rooms.

The hospitality giant remains one of the largest hotel chains in Jamaica.

