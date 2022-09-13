Riverhounds GK Jahmali Waite named in Reggae Boyz squad, Blake out Loop Jamaica

Pittsburgh Riverhounds goalkeeper Jahmali Waite has been called by Jamaica for their international friendly against Argentina on September 27 at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, USA.

Waite is one of three goalkeepers named to the 23-member squad, which is without captain and first-choice custodian Andre Blake.

Dillon Barnes of Queens Park Rangers and Kemar Foster of Waterhouse are the other goalkeepers in the squad.

This is the second call-up to the senior team for Waite, who was called into camp with the Reggae Boyz in June.

Currently, in his first season in the professional ranks with the Hounds, Waite has conceded 15 goals in 16 appearances so far this season.

His most recent appearance was another clean sheet, as the Hounds played front-running Louisville City FC to a scoreless draw at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.

Waite is currently sixth among Golden Glove-eligible goalkeepers with a 0.96 goals-against average this season. The 23-year-old has made 25 saves and seven shutouts while helping the Hounds reach the USL Championship Playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

The squad also includes English Premier League players Michail Antonio of West Ham United and Leon Bailey of Aston Villa.

1. Michail Antonio – Westham United 2. Shamar Nicholson – Spartak Moscow3. Andre Gray – Aris 4. Kaheem Parris Dynamo – Kyiv5. Daniel Johnson Preston – North End 6. Bobby Reid – Fulham 7. Damion Lowe – Inter-Miami 8. Leon Bailey – Aston Villa 9. Ravel Morrison – DC United 10. Kevon Lambert – Phoenix Rising 11. Jonathan Russell – Huddersfield FC 12. Kevin Stewart – Blackpool 13. Amari Bell – Luton Town 14. Gregory Leigh – Ipswich Town 15. Joel Latibeaudiere – Swansea City 16. Jamoi Topey Mount – Pleasant 17. Javain Brown Vancouver – Whitecaps FC 18. Jamal Lowe AFC – Bournemouth 19. Richard King – Cavalier SC 20. Adrian Mariappa – Macarthur FC 21. Kemar Foster (GK) – Waterhouse FC 22. Dillon Barnes (GK) – QPR 23. Jahmali Waite (GK) – Pittsburgh Riverhounds

RESERVES 1. Maliek Howell – University of Memphis2. Ricardo Thomas – Dunbeholden 3. Demario Phillips – Mount Pleasant 4. Jourdain Fletcher – Unattached 5. Corey Burke – Philadelphia Union 6. Coniah Boyce Clarke (GK) – Reading FC