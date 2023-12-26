Road crashes claim 5 lives in 72 hours Loop Jamaica

The police are appealing to motorists to be more responsible on the nation’s roads after five people died in crashes over 72 hours.

In the appeal on Boxing Day, Assistant Commissioner of Police Gary McKenzie disclosed the figure and shared that law enforcers have noticed that a number of drivers are driving under the influence of alcohol.

“A number of drivers have been tested and have proven to be driving with excess alcohol on their breath,” he said.

“We have also noticed that persons are driving and are not keeping in their lane, meaning that they are not driving to the left of the road, are driving to the right, and in some instances, it has resulted in traffic crashes,” McKenzie said.

The senior policeman reminded motorists that it’s important that as Jamaicans go through the holiday season towards the end of the year, “that we are very careful on the roadways”.

“It is very important that, as we enjoy ourselves throughout this season, that we are mindful that we have to take personal responsibility. We must ensure that we drive according to the rules of the road.

“The police are out there in their numbers, and we are trying our best to ensure that we are visible to ensure that we occupy highways, main roads, and townships, to ensure that persons travel from one place to another safely,” he said.

He added, however, that is is senseless for motorists to speed up once they’ve gone through a police checkpoint.

“This spells danger,” he said.

The ACP added: “We want to encourage persons as well, if you are very tired, after going to entertainment events, please try and stop at a police station; get some rest before we move along.

“We can’t afford to lose any more persons before the end of this year, so please drive carefully,” he begged.