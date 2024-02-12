Road, crime high on agenda should Gilmore take Lime Hall Div for PNP Loop Jamaica

Former St Ann’s Bay Mayor, Desmond Gilmore, who is seeking to become the councillor for the Lime Hall Division in North East St Ann for the People’s National Party (PNP), says he plans to tackle road and water challenges, as well as crime, in the division if he is victorious in the February 26 local polls.

Gilmore made the declaration after he was successfully nominated on Thursday as the party’s councillor-candidate for the division he represented between 2012 and 2016.

“Lime Hall (community) now has a problem with roads and water,” he told reporters.

“While it might not be our direct responsibility, let us say (with) water, but as representatives, that is what we were elected to do; to represent, make representation on behalf of the people,” said Gilmore.

Another community in the division, Steer Town, will also be on Gilmore’s agenda should he secure a victory in the Local Government Elections. In that community, he said crime and violence are issues that will need to be addressed through the implementation of “social programmes” so that young people can further their education by being certified with a skill and gaining meaningful employment.

Gilmore will be challenged by the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Genevor Gordon-Bailey for the Lime Hall Division, a rematch of the 2016 poll there.

Elsewhere in North East St Ann, the PNP’s Nicola Hamilton will do battle with incumbent and former St Ann’s Bay Mayor, Michael Belnavis, for the Ocho Rios Division.

This is while the PNP’s Trevor Grier will seek to take the Exchange Division from long-time councillor Ian Isaacs of the JLP.

In the St Ann’s Bay Division, incumbent Councillor Dalas Dickenson of the JLP is seeking to fend off a challenge from the PNP’s Nathaniel Lawrence on election day.

The JLP won all four divisions in the constituency in the 2016 municipal elections.