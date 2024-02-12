Road, crime high on agenda should Gilmore take Lime Hall Div for PNP Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Road, crime high on agenda should Gilmore take Lime Hall Div for PNP Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Roads, crime high on agenda should Gilmore take Lime Hall Div for PNP

SERIOUS BUSINESS: The requirements for cell phone usage while driving

Man convicted of fatal stabbing 12 years after being charged

US immigration, biometric checks and change of address

Poll: What’s your key financial question for your relationship?

Danielle Williams, Shashalee Forbes top Jamaicans at Millrose Games

Jamaica Stock Exchange lauded among Rotary Vocational Service awardees

Supa Buss Production aims to promote clean art forms

Portmore Promenade by Sagicor promises 1,500 jobs, better living

Nigeria mourns after helicopter crash kills bank CEO, his wife, son

Monday Feb 12

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

48 minutes ago

Desmond Gilmore

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Former St Ann’s Bay Mayor, Desmond Gilmore, who is seeking to become the councillor for the Lime Hall Division in North East St Ann for the People’s National Party (PNP), says he plans to tackle road and water challenges, as well as crime, in the division if he is victorious in the February 26 local polls.

Gilmore made the declaration after he was successfully nominated on Thursday as the party’s councillor-candidate for the division he represented between 2012 and 2016.

“Lime Hall (community) now has a problem with roads and water,” he told reporters.

“While it might not be our direct responsibility, let us say (with) water, but as representatives, that is what we were elected to do; to represent, make representation on behalf of the people,” said Gilmore.

Another community in the division, Steer Town, will also be on Gilmore’s agenda should he secure a victory in the Local Government Elections. In that community, he said crime and violence are issues that will need to be addressed through the implementation of “social programmes” so that young people can further their education by being certified with a skill and gaining meaningful employment.

Gilmore will be challenged by the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Genevor Gordon-Bailey for the Lime Hall Division, a rematch of the 2016 poll there.

Elsewhere in North East St Ann, the PNP’s Nicola Hamilton will do battle with incumbent and former St Ann’s Bay Mayor, Michael Belnavis, for the Ocho Rios Division.

This is while the PNP’s Trevor Grier will seek to take the Exchange Division from long-time councillor Ian Isaacs of the JLP.

In the St Ann’s Bay Division, incumbent Councillor Dalas Dickenson of the JLP is seeking to fend off a challenge from the PNP’s Nathaniel Lawrence on election day.

The JLP won all four divisions in the constituency in the 2016 municipal elections.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Roads, crime high on agenda should Gilmore take Lime Hall Div for PNP

Jamaica News

SERIOUS BUSINESS: The requirements for cell phone usage while driving

Jamaica News

Man convicted of fatal stabbing 12 years after being charged

More From

Jamaica News

Holness rubbishes PNP’s ‘Time Come’ election slogan

Says JLP has record of achievements; country on ‘good path’ from poverty to prosperity 

See also

Business

Portmore Promenade by Sagicor promises 1,500 jobs, better living

The construction of a 300,000-square-foot commercial space is now underway in the Greater Bernard Lodge Area of St Catherine, which developers say is poised to be an interactive hub where life thrives

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Pushback from Jamaica, NY official re US travel advisory

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week is the general pushback by various officials, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and surprisingly, a high-ranking New York Polic

Jamaica News

Man who fled custody to attend mom’s funeral gets 3-month sentence

A 50-year-old man who reportedly fled police custody to attend his mother’s funeral, was sentenced to three months in prison for escaping. 
Horace Clarke of McVickers Lane in Spanish Town, St Ca

Jamaica News

PM promises version 2.0 of $1.5-m income tax threshold for Jamaicans

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, while ripping into the People’s National Party on Saturday, has promised that another version of the raised $1.5 million income tax threshold is coming, and he has d

Business

NCB profits rebound, Almeida confirmed as CEO

NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) achieved a profit of nearly $6 billion during the October to December 2023 quarter, which is a substantial improvement over the same quarter in 2022. This profit marks a si

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols