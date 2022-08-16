Road deaths climb to 302 Loop Jamaica

Road deaths climb to 302
Jamaica News
Road deaths climb to 302

Three fatalities recorded in last 24 hours

Two vehicles involved in a collision in St Ann in July. (File photo)

With three fatalities in the past 24 hours, the number of people who have perished on the nation’s roads since the start of the year now stands at 302.

The Road Safety Unit (RSU) is reporting that these deaths resulted from 264 fatal crashes. Twelve of the fatalities occurred during the one-week period from Independence Day, Saturday, August 6 to Friday, August 12.

Despite breaching the 300-mark with more than four months still left in the year, the RSU said fatalities have decreased by two per cent and fatal crashes by four per cent when compared with the corresponding period in 2021.

At the start of the year, fatalities for 2022 were projected to decrease by eight per cent; however, the projection, based on the second quarter, projects a decrease of two per cent.

Meanwhile, pedestrians currently account for 20 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.

A further breakdown of the statistics shows the following:

Private motor vehicle drivers account for 22 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.Private motor vehicle passengers account for 15 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.Motorcyclists account for 27 per cent of those who have perished on the nation’s roads.Vulnerable road users (pedestrians, pedalcyclists, motorcyclists, and pillion riders) account for 54 per cent of the road users killed since January 1.Males account for 85 per cent and females account for 15 per cent of all fatalities.

In the meantime, the parish of St Catherine leads the way with 17 per cent of the road deaths so far. Trelawny, St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland combined account for 33 per cent, St Andrew 12 per cent, Portland, St Mary and St Ann 12 per cent, and Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth account for 21 per cent.

