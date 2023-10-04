Road deaths surpass the 300 mark despite fewer crashes – RSU Loop Jamaica

The number of people killed as a result of traffic crashes has now surpassed the 300-mark, according to the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) and the Road Safety Unit (RSU).

According to the traffic authorities, 303 people have been killed on the nation’s roads as of Tuesday, October 2. The fatalities resulted from 282 fatal crashes.

Of note is that despite surpassing the 300 mark, fatalities have decreased by 16 per cent, while fatal crashes are down 10 per cent this year when compared to the similar period in 2022.

“Total fatalities projection as at the second quarter projects a decrease of seven per cent when compared with 2022,” the RSU said in a report.

It noted that to date, pedestrians account for 19 per cent of the road users who have died since the start of the year; private motor vehicle drivers account for 18 per cent; private motor vehicle passengers account for 10 per cent; and motorcyclists account for 33 per cent.

At the same time, commercial motor vehicle passengers make up three per cent of the road users to have died from crashes so far this year, pedal cyclists and pillion riders account for five per cent each, while public passenger vehicle passengers account for four per cent.

The group classified as most vulnerable road users (pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders) account for 62 per cent of all road deaths combined this year.

Meanwhile, males account for 89 per cent and females account for 11 per cent of the road fatalities in 2023.

Amid it all, the ITA is calling for increased caution when traversing the roadways, despite road crashes and fatalities trending down. It noted that in the second quarter of the year, 109 lives were lost to road crashes, with motorcyclists accounting for the highest number, followed by pedestrians and private motor vehicle drivers.

The parishes of St Andrew, St Catherine and Westmoreland accounted for the highest numbers of fatalities to date.