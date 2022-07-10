Road March Ready: 9 Carnival essentials | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Road March Ready: 9 Carnival essentials
A 2019 photo of revellers on the road for Carnival Sunday.

Summer is twice as nice this year, because it’s also the Carnival season and we ready fi di road.

We want to make sure that you’re prepared, so we’ve curated a list of Carnival essentials that you’re going to need on the road.

Sunscreen: Wearing sunscreen is a must during a road parade. This will protect your skin from sunburn, especially now that it’s summer.

Portable mobile charger: The last thing you need is your phone battery dying when on the road, so walk with your portable charger to avoid this.

Comfortable shoes: Comfortable shoes are a must. How else are you going to jump and have fun? Remember, the more comfortable you are, the more you’ll enjoy feting down the road.

Portable fan: It’s always a good idea to walk with a portable fan, especially in this heat.

Sunglasses: Protect your eyes from the sun by wearing a pair of your favourite shades. Of course, they also serve the added purpose of accessorising your look.

Party cup with lid: Having your own covered party cup will not only help you to manage your liquor but will also help you avoid spilling it while jumping and dancing.

Fanny pack or pouch: Keep your valuables safe in a fanny pack or pouch conveniently strapped around your waist.

Carnival make-up: Be bold and colourful with your carnival make-up and you will be sure to blend in.

Carnival stockings: These are must-haves, especially for a road march, and will have your legs looking flawless for your pictures!

