Road Ready Series: Go-to hairstyles for Carnival road march Loop Jamaica

Since kicking off our Road Ready Series, we’ve given you make-up and styling tips to achieve the perfect look for the road on Carnival day. But what about the hairdo? We’ve got those tips, too!

As the goddesses gear up to hit the road on Sunday, the hairstyle has to be on point as well.

Loop News sat down with Gellion Francis of Xo Links Beauty Loft who shared five low-maintenance hairstyles for road march. Watch the Road Ready Series video shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay to find out her picks and why.