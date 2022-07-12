Road safety webinar aims to achieve zero road fatalities | Loop Jamaica

With an uptick in road fatalities over the past three years, in comparison to the previous 10 years, JN General Insurance Company (JNGI) will be sensitizing the public on responsible use of the road through a free road safety webinar themed -“Road Safety- Stop the Mayhem, Save Lives!” on Thursday, July 14 from 6 to 8 pm.

Among the key stakeholders who will be providing expert information on road safety are representatives from the Road Safety Unit, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JN General Insurance, JN Foundation and the Jamaica Automobile Association. Persons can register to attend the webinar by visiting JNGI’s website at www.jngijamaica.com and clicking the “Register Here” option.

Statistics provided by the Road Safety Unit show that road traffic deaths have exceeded 400 yearly over the past three years in comparison to the period 2008 to 2018. Last year, road fatalities soared to 487. This year is shaping up to be another deadly year, 241 persons died as of July 8.

Newly-appointed general manager of JNGI, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, is optimistic that the webinar will provide valuable information to equip persons with the knowledge and right attitudes to make a positive change in their outlook on road safety.

“Every effort should be made to attend this informative webinar which will provide insight into strategies that can be implemented to stop the mayhem on our roads. Too many lives have been lost and too many persons have become seriously injured each year from road crashes which are preventable. If everyone is deliberate about exercising care on the road and adhering to the road code, we can easily achieve zero fatalities every year,” Dr Dixon maintained.

“Road crashes are not only traumatic, but they have significant social and economic implications for victims and their families. When a family loses a breadwinner, the quality of life of members of the family is affected and is further worsened for low-income families. Survivors may have long-term injuries that prevent them from being at work and this affects productivity. Moreover, road crashes put a severe strain on our limited health care resources.”

Highlighting the economic impact of road crashes, Dr Morris Dixon indicated that the Cost of Care Project, an outcome of a collaboration with the JN Foundation and the National Health Fund, estimated that the direct medical cost and indirect productivity cost associated with 13,000 road traffic crash cases treated in hospitals in 2014 amounted to J$3.2 billion.

The high cost of care for victims of road crashes is corroborated by the Global Status Report on Road Safety: Time For Action produced by the World Health Organisation in 2009. It estimates that road traffic injuries cost governments between one per cent and three per cent of their gross national product.

As a further measure to contain the number of road fatalities, Dr Morris Dixon is advocating for the fast-tracking of the implementation of the new Road Traffic Act which will see motorists paying hefty fines for breaches of the law.

The Act was approved in 2018, however, its implementation has been delayed, as the regulations await debate.

“It must be noted that more than 1,200 persons have lost their lives since the Act was approved. The stringent fines will serve to remind motorists to use the road more responsibly, such as observing road codes and speed limits. Speeding is a significant contributor to road deaths and injuries in Jamaica,” she emphasised.

Among the road safety initiatives that JNGI has implemented are warning signs at 25 crash hotspots across the country indicating where motorists are most at risk and a “Just Slow Down” campaign aimed at sensitising motorists and motorcyclists about the implications of speeding.