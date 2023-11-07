‘Road wi say’: Irate residents block Hanover to Westmoreland road  Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
‘Road wi say’: Irate residents block Hanover to Westmoreland road  Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PM on killing of two students: ‘Enough is enough!’

17-y-o girl from Kingston reported missing

Jamaica welcomes first United Airlines flight from Denver, Colorado

‘Road wi say’: Irate residents block Hanover to Westmoreland road 

Westmoreland continues to be graveyard for motorcyclists

Alleged Clarendon gangster shot dead by suspected rivals

Two primary school students among three shot and killed in St James

Downtown Kingston’s rapid revitalisation hinges on inclusive vision

Bank of Jamaica clarifies TT dollar exchange suspension

Double murder on Princess Street in downtown Kingston

Tuesday Nov 07

24°C
Jamaica News

Pothole-riddled road making women ‘infertile’, according to one resident

Loop News

3 hrs ago

‘Road We say’: residents block Hanover to Westmoreland road

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Irate residents blocked the road between Shettlewood in Hanover and Mackfield in Westmoreland to protest the deplorable road conditions, leaving commuters, including students and teachers at Knockalva Technical High School, stranded Monday morning.

The protesting residents downed massive trees, hauled old vehicle chassis and other debris to mount massive blockades along the thoroughfare.

Downed trees as residents protested in the western end of the island on Monday.

One transport operator, who gave his name only as Russian, said the pothole- riddled road poses a danger to pregnant women.

Students and teachers at Knockalva Technical High School in Ramble, Hanover, could not attend classes as a result of the demonstration, which started about 4am.

Drums and garbage strewn about on the road as residents protest road conditions in the western end of the island on Monday.

The National Works Agency has since announced that next week, a $17-million road repair project will start from St James to Westmoreland. It will include sections of the road blocked by the angry demonstrators.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PNP spokesperson on national security condemns murder of students

Jamaica News

MP Robert Montague proposes nuclear option for cheaper electricity

Jamaica News

PM on killing of two students: ‘Enough is enough!’

More From

Jamaica News

Teacher exposes US children to Jamaican culture through music

Ads, revival and reggae songs top the list

See also

Sport

Jaheel Hyde wins Jamaica’s first gold medal at Pan Am Games

Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde won the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 19th Pan American Games inside the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile on Friday.
Hyde took the vic

Jamaica News

Two primary school students among three shot and killed in St James

Two primary school students are reportedly among three passengers who are dead after the taxi in which they were travelling was shot up by unknown gunmen in Salt Spring, St James on Monday evening.

Sport

Navasky Anderson takes bronze in 800m at Pan American Games

National 800-metre record holder Navasky Anderson clinched the bronze medal in the event on the final day of athletics competition at the 19th Pan American Games at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prá

Jamaica News

Man found dead, pinned under rubble

The body of a construction worker was on Monday morning found under a pile of rubble on Ken Hill Drive in St Andrew.
According to people at the scene, the man, identified so far as Desmond, wa

Jamaica News

Jamaican deportee re-enters US via Mexico, gets prison time

A 32-year-old Jamaican was given a 21-month prison sentence in the United States after he was convicted of illegally reentering the North American country, US Attorney Timothy M O’Shea announced recen

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols