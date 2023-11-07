‘Road wi say’: Irate residents block Hanover to Westmoreland road  Loop Jamaica

Irate residents blocked the road between Shettlewood in Hanover and Mackfield in Westmoreland to protest the deplorable road conditions, leaving commuters, including students and teachers at Knockalva Technical High School, stranded Monday morning.

The protesting residents downed massive trees, hauled old vehicle chassis and other debris to mount massive blockades along the thoroughfare.

Downed trees as residents protested in the western end of the island on Monday.

One transport operator, who gave his name only as Russian, said the pothole- riddled road poses a danger to pregnant women.

Students and teachers at Knockalva Technical High School in Ramble, Hanover, could not attend classes as a result of the demonstration, which started about 4am.

Drums and garbage strewn about on the road as residents protest road conditions in the western end of the island on Monday.

The National Works Agency has since announced that next week, a $17-million road repair project will start from St James to Westmoreland. It will include sections of the road blocked by the angry demonstrators.