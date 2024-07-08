Roads still blocked in three parishes – NWA

The National Works Agency says it has been able to clear some 95 per cent of roads rendered impassable due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Stephen Shaw, manager Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, says the agency has received reports of 476 roads being impacted.

“Happily, we have been able to clear some 95 per cent of those roads to either single lane or they have been fully reopened.

“We have a few that remain impassable and we are working to have those treated with as quickly as is humanly possible,” he said.

Shaw was speaking Monday at a press conference hosted by Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Daryl Vaz, to update the country on the restoration of utilities following the passing of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl.

Shaw said the roads that remain impassable are in the parishes of Hanover, Clarendon and St Andrew.

“We have reopened the routes in the parishes of Portland, Westmoreland, Trelawny, St Ann, Kingston, and St Mary. These parishes, as of now, have no corridor that remains impassable.

He said the NWA team continues to work in St Thomas, St Catherine, Manchester, St Elizabeth, St James as well as Hanover, Clarendon, and St Andrew.

Shaw also said once the NWA is done cleaning and clearing roads, the assessment of structures like bridges will be done.

Meanwhile, motorists are being reminded to exercise extreme caution at intersections where the traffic lights are out of service since the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

“I want to remind persons that when the lights are not working, we have to use the road code as your guide. So your intersection, the first to reach should be the first to go through, second person and so on,” said Shaw as he reminded motorists to be careful.

“The onus is on each of us, as operators of motor vehicles, to ensure that we take the necessary care and protect lives and properties in the process,” he said.