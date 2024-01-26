‘Robber’ with fake gun held and mobbed in May Pen, Clarendon Loop Jamaica

Thirty-three-year-old Ronald Watson, otherwise called ‘Ronaldo’, a labourer of Woodside district near May Pen in Clarendon, who was previously charged with robbery with aggravation and possession of a prohibited weapon, is set to answer to additional robbery charges.

He is now further charged with robbery with aggravation (three counts), unauthorised possession of prohibited weapon and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony following another robbery that occurred on Church Street in May Pen on Wednesday, January 24.

Reports are that about 11:45 pm, Watson brandished a black object resembling a handgun and held up and robbed three persons along the roadway. He robbed them of personal items, including four cell phones, and cash.

It is alleged that during the incident, one of the victims realised that the object which Watson held in hand was not a real firearm, and raised an alarm.

The victims then started to chase Watson and solicited the help of other citizens who were along the roadway to catch him.

He was forced to stop by citizens, who mobbed him.

He was searched and the stolen phones were reportedly found in his possession.

Watson was later rescued by the police and taken into custody and interviewed.

He reportedly gave a caution statement to the police in the presence of justices of the peace, confessing to the crime.

His court date is being finalised.